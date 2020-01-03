Posted: Jan 03, 2020 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts applied for a grant last year that allowed qualified county residents to have a storm shelter installed in their house. The deadline has came and gone for residents to get the storm shelter installed in their home this year, but later this year Roberts will be applying for the grant again.

The Osage County Emergency Management Office can be reached at 918-287-2285.