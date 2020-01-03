Posted: Jan 03, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2020 3:15 PM

Max Gross

Several subpoenas were recently issued for the State of Oklahoma’s trial against Daniel Hines, a Ramona man facing first degree murder charges. Hines is accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old Robert Brown in rural Ramona in April 2019.

After the alleged slaying Hines fled the area and was arrested in Mayes County. Hines faces out-of-county charges from the incident as well. He was held in Mayes County for nearly a month before being charged with murder in Washington County. The subpoenas issued include Vinita police officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol deputies and a medical examiner.

Hines entered a not guilty plea during a formal arraignment in July 2019. A motions cutoff was set for Friday. Online records show that no further motions were filed. Hines is slated for the jury trial docket on January 27.