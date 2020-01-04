Posted: Jan 04, 2020 7:23 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2020 7:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The election of a chairman and vice chairman for the Board of Washington County Commissioners for the 2020 Calendar Year will take place when the Commissioners meet again.

Afterwards, the Commissioners will conduct their annual inspection of the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville to stay in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute.

When they return to their Chambers, the Commissioners will appoint themselves to an array of boards, authorities and committees they oversee. Later they will hear from Kary Cox, the Director for Washington County Emergency Management. He will present an Emergency Operations Plan Signature Page.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 6th at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.