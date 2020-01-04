Posted: Jan 04, 2020 1:37 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2020 1:46 PM

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, a man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle belonging to a missing Bartlesville man.

On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m., deputies arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton (pictured top right) for auto theft. The vehicle involved in the theft belongs to Steven Mark Brashear (pictured below) who was reported missing to Oro Valley Police in December 2019.

Thornton has also been identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the remains that were discovered in Pima Canyon earlier this week. At this time, the remains have not yet been positively identified, but efforts to do so continue. Officials hope to give a positive identity as soon as possible.