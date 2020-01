Posted: Jan 04, 2020 3:56 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2020 4:28 PM

Tom Davis

The smoke you saw in the sky west of Copan Saturday was coming from the "controlled burn of field grass," according to the Hulah Volunteer Fire Department Chief who was on the scene.

According to fire chief John Strom, he and three other volunteer fire fighters were monitoring the burn to ensure the blaze did not spread in the vicinity of CR3440 and CR3011.