Posted: Jan 06, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Kary Cox, the Executive Director for Washington County Emergency Management, presented a signature page for an Emergency Operations Plan to the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

During that presentation, Cox said it was a little redundant since the commissioners approved the Emergency Operation Center’s plan update a month ago, but what was still needed on Monday is a new requirement from the State of Oklahoma. He said it concerns the EOC’s Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Basically, the Board of Washington County Commissioners was being asked to approve a list of signatures from the EOC's emergency support functions. The redundancy, Cox said, comes with the fact that they did this same thing a month ago when they approved the initial update in December.

That being said, it was still a required document. Cox said Washington County Emergency Management had to get signatures from all 15 emergency support functions. He said Commissioner Mitch Antle’s signature was still needed on the Public Works line of the page.

The signature page would be approved by the Washington County Commissioners. Commissioner Antle would sign his line of the page. Per requirement, it was also notarized by the County's 1st Deputy, Melody Johnson.