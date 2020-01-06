Posted: Jan 06, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Treasurer's roof in Pawhuska is in desperate need of repair. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners reviewed bids from firms who wished to make those repairs. After careful consideration, they chose to go with Heritage Hills Construction and Roofing. Their bid packet said it will cost just over $27,000 to complete the project and it will be complete in 10 days. A representative from Heritage Hills Construction and Roofing detailed their extensive background in dealing with these types of projects.

Prices for this project to be complete ranged from the $27,000 that Heritage Hills Construction to well over $50,000. This was the deciding factor for District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney.

Heritage Hills Construction and Roofing is based out of Edmond.