Posted: Jan 06, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 2:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2020 Friends of Scouting Annual Patron Dinner for the Cherokee Area Boy Scouts of America will be held next month.

The dinner will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 27th at 6:30 p.m. The Cherokee Area BSA wants to honor all of its Friends of Scouting patrons while encouraging new ones to join them in supporting local scouts in Northeast Oklahoma financially. They say over 3,600 you and leaders are counting on you to carry on its traditional values and leadership training.

Gentner Drummond – an attorney, rancher, decorated military veteran, and philanthropist – will be the guest speaker for the event. The Cherokee Area BSA has quoted Gentner, who said, "The Boy Scout experiences (gave me) an opportunity to enhance my speaking skills, my leadership skills and my management skills on a council wide basis."

Gentner additionally credits his training in Boy Scouts to helping him successfully navigate through the intensive water survival, land survival and POW training he went through as an officer in training with the Air Force. He is an attorney at Drummond Law, PLLC out of Tulsa and is more commonly known for the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska.

To RSVP, call 918.336.9170. You can also send an email to diana.wise@scouting.org. The reservation deadline has been set for Thursday, Feb. 20th.

Table Sponsorships are available. They are listed below:

Eagle Class : $1,000

Gold Eagle Class : $2,500

Platinum Eagle Class : $5,000