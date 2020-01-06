News

Osage County

Posted: Jan 06, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 2:44 PM

Osage County Nutrition Program in Need of Funding

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting in Pawhuska, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent came to the commissioners asking for $80,000 in support of the program. This is something she does on a yearly basis, but Vincent says she is having to ask a little bit earlier than normal this year.

 

This request came three months earlier than it normally does. The commissioners also approved and signed a revised grant award for assistance with the Nutrition Services Incentives Program. Funding is in the amount of $29,113.

 

Vincent was sure to thank Mary Martha Outreach for all that they have done.


« Back to News