Posted: Jan 06, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting in Pawhuska, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent came to the commissioners asking for $80,000 in support of the program. This is something she does on a yearly basis, but Vincent says she is having to ask a little bit earlier than normal this year.

This request came three months earlier than it normally does. The commissioners also approved and signed a revised grant award for assistance with the Nutrition Services Incentives Program. Funding is in the amount of $29,113.

Vincent was sure to thank Mary Martha Outreach for all that they have done.