Posted: Jan 06, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after he allegedly choked a female and kicked a police officer in the groin. Cody Allison appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of domestic assault by strangulation, assault on an officer and attempted escape from custody.

According to affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Santa Fe Avenue on Saturday night in reference to a domestic incident. A statement from a minor child revealed that Allison had choked a female victim inside the home. The victim claims Allison was upset over a home improvement project and then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and grabbed her neck.

Officers arrested Allison. After he was detained, Allison fled the officers on foot for a short time before falling down. Allison allegedly would not walk on his own so officers carried him to the patrol vehicle. During this process the defendant kicked one of the officers in the groin.

During his arraignment the district’s attorney cited “multiple violent incidents” in the past. Allison’s bond was set at $50,000. He is due back in court on January 24.