Posted: Jan 06, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man previously convicted of sexual battery in 2007 was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Robert Conley appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, deputies showed up at Conley’s listed address on Beach Street in Dewey. Conley’s father stated he had not been there in at least week. He then cursed at the deputy. Conley was arrested. He was convicted in 2008 for groping a woman who was jogging. This is the third time Conley has been arrested for failing to register.

Bond was set at $75,000. Conley is set to return to court on January 24.