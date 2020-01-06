Posted: Jan 06, 2020 3:27 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Planning and Zoning Director of Osage County, Jake Bruno, told county commissioners on Monday that he is staying plenty busy. Bruno says he fields many questions dealing with medical marijuana laws as the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority continues to sort through the legal process.

Another thing that Bruno continues to talk to surrounding communities about is Air BNB's and how they should be regulated.

Two new cell phone towers will be going up across Osage County and another one is pending.