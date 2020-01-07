Posted: Jan 07, 2020 2:32 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2020 2:32 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested after being pulled over for driving on a suspended license. William Young Sr. was also in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 firearm in his vehicle. Young has felony convictions in Washington County in 2000, 2009 and 2013. Two of which were violent. Oklahoma Felons are not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Young was charged with three separate counts during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Based on his criminal past bond was set at $20,000.