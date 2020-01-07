Posted: Jan 07, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2020 3:12 PM

A rental parking agreement for five parking spaces from First Presbyterian Church was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said these spots are currently held by five staff members at the Court Clerk's Office. He said they will take over the agreement of the parking spots to accommodate the Assessor's parking.

Future discussions that will need to be had will be between the County Court Clerk (Jill Spitzer) and the County Assessor (Todd Mathes). Both offices are paying for parking for their staff members out of cash accounts.

For fairness and equity, Commissioner Antle said if they are going to do rental agreements for one office, they need to do it for all offices. He said this conversation will be had during an upcoming Budget Board meeting.

The talks will revolve around how to transition those over to each office covering that parking for whatever staff members that still need it.