Posted: Jan 07, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2020 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Micah Siemers, Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, on Tuesday said lane closures in the 300 block of Adams Boulevard will facilitate work on the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvement project currently underway in the area.

Westbound lanes on Adams Boulevard between the Bartlesville Community Center and Dewey Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks to facilitate the project, after which the westbound lanes will be opened and the eastbound lanes will be closed for approximately two weeks as well.

Siemers said they anticipate lanes on Adams will be re-opened in about four weeks, when contractors shift the project to the north. Siemers noted the project involves increasing the capacity of the existing storm sewer system between Adams Boulevard and Fourth Street.

The storm sewer project was approved by voters in the previous Capital Improvement Project (CIP) election and is funded through the half-cent CIP sales tax. Phase 1 of the project was completed several months ago to allow the Tower Center at Unity Square to begin without delay.

Siemers said that while lanes on Adams Boulevard will be re-opened in approximately four weeks, the overall storm sewer project is expected to take approximately six months to complete.

(Photo courtesy: Kelli Williams)