Posted: Jan 07, 2020 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2020 3:02 PM

Tom Davis

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, and Creek counties. * WIND...South 20 TO 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...20 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Low to mid 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A fire weather watch means that near critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Conditions supporting rapid fire spread will exist tomorrow across portions of eastern Oklahoma, and a Fire Weather Watch is now in effect. Gusty southerly winds will return to the area and will combine with dry air already in place and warm afternoon temperatures to create the dangerous conditions. Exercise caution with anything that may inadvertently start a fire.