Posted: Jan 08, 2020 4:05 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2020 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Soon, after it was learned that Iran launched missile strikes at US and NATO bases in Iraq Tuesday, we reached out to Senators Inhofe and Lankford and Congressmen Lucas and Hern for comments.

Here are their responses as of last night:

Senator Inhofe tells us he has been briefed and is getting regular updates from the Secretary of Defense. He is monitoring the situation closely.

Senator Lankford says, "Iran's aggression against the US clearly indicates that they continue to want to do harm to Americans & our nation. I am monitoring the situation tonight & I pray for all the service women & men who are defending our nation."

Rep Frank Lucas office says, "As we await details regarding the attacks on U.S. troops at military bases in Iraq, the Congressman is deeply concerned about the safety of our men and women serving in the region. The Congressman continues to monitor the situation closely and is praying for the men and women in our armed forces serving in the region and their families at home."