Posted: Jan 08, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2020 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

A wanted fugitive is being sought by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Edward Joseph Ellis Jr. is said to have an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Ellis Jr. has failed to register as a sex offender, he has left the scene of an accident, and that he was driving under suspension.

Ellis Jr. is said to frequent three different locations in Bartlesville, Copan and Nowata. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis Jr. is aware of his warrant and is refusing to turn himself in or reveal his location.

Bond is set at $20,500. Ellis Jr. has been entered in NCIC with full extradtion from anywhere in the lower 48.

Tips should be called into Lt. Johnathan Robertson at 918.332.4000. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 918.336.CLUE.