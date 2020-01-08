Posted: Jan 08, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Glen Mulready, Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner, will be in Bartlesville next Thursday, Jan. 16th.

Jude’s Health and Java House will host Commissioner Mulready for “Coffee with a Commissioner” that day at 9:00 a.m. The cafe is located at 2503 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Those that will be visiting with Commissioner Mulready include local insurance agents, Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks, the Green Country Republican Women’s Club, the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, and others.

Mulready has been Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner since 2019. Prior to this role, Mulready served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and District 68 from 2010 to 2018.