Ty Loftis

There will be a community transportation forum in Bartlesville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30th at the Bartlesville Public Library. The forum will deal with public transportation in Washington County and other counties within the Cimarron Public Transit service area. Cimarron Public Transit operates the public transportation system, CityRide.

Riders, businesses, Tribes, health facilities, elected officials and the general public are encouraged to show up and make recommendations on how they can make improvements for the future.

Transit Director Laura Corff had the following to say on the forum:

“Providing a setting to share ideas will help to enrich the ridership experience and create competencies in the program to fulfill the mission to provide safe and reliable public transportation.”

Those interested in attending the forum can get free transportation to and from. For accessibility questions, call 918-762-3041 Ext. 181.