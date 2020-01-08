Posted: Jan 08, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2020 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Jan Hale, an External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, said they are in critical need for Type A, B and O blood donors.

Type O blood is needed the most. Hale said they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood. She said the American Red Cross would like to keep about a five-day supply.

The blood supply is in critical condition for type O blood. Hale said O positive blood type is common in most people. She said they are low on this type of blood around this time of year since people travel for the holidays. Even O negative blood types are useful.

The O negative blood type is more commonly known as the "Universal Donor." For example, if someone comes to the hospital and is in immediate need of blood, O negative blood could be given to them, even if they do not have this blood type. Hale calls O negative blood types the "Golden Donors."

Only 5-percent of the population has O negative blood.

According to AAA, 115-million Americans traveled between Dec. 21st and New Year's Day. Hale said this made blood donations tricky because everyone was on the road for the holidays. She said all they are asking for now is for you to roll up a sleeve and donate.

To help bring in more donors, the American Red Cross is partnering with the National Football League. This partnership is a first for both parties.

Hale said if you donate blood now through Sunday, Jan. 19th, to can be entered for a chance to win a trip to Miami and see Super Bowl LIV (54). She said all expenses will be paid.

The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Hale said the chance to win a trip to Super Bowl 54 is a small way the American Red Cross can say thank you for donating blood. She said this is a fun thing to think about. Your blood donation - in addition to helping someone in need - might result in something fun for you.

To make an appointment call 1.800.RED.CROSS, visit red-cross-blood.org, or download the American Red Cross app. You can find local donation sites listed below:

Nowata County :

Nowata

1/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center, 237 S. Locust Street

Rogers County :

Claremore

1/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Frank Mobra Field House, 1910 North Florence

1/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, 1202 N. Muskogee

1/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centennial Center, 1701 West Will Rogers Blvd

Washington County :

Bartlesville

1/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 601 South Jennings

1/22/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jane Phillips Medical Center, 3500 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

1/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Phillips Building, 420 S. Keller

1/28/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Phillips Building, 420 S. Keller

Copan

1/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Copan High School, 527 E. Hornet Lane