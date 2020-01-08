Posted: Jan 08, 2020 3:20 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2020 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

As of 4 o' clock Wednesday afternoon, five fires had been started across Osage County, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts reports that all have been put out.

Roberts says the fire danger will continue into the morning because of the high winds. He adds that there is no confirmation on how these fires have started, but three of them started in the middle of a field with no known source to spark the flame.

Roberts said the Friday forecast for any severe weather appears to be staying south of the I-44 corridor, but the track for freezing precipitation could track northward on Saturday. Roberts says his team is already gearing up for the worst.