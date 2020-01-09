Posted: Jan 09, 2020 7:44 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 7:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Tax season is on the horizon, and to prepare you for whatever may come, a tax seminar will be held in Bartlesville.

Deborah E. Muggenborg, a partner at Stots, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay, will present at the Young Professionals of Bartlesville’s upcoming Tax Seminar. The discussion will cover ways to lower your income tax liability while keeping more of your money, how the “new” tax law affects young families and individuals, and other miscellaneous tax issues.

The tax seminar will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16th at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until 1:00 p.m. Everything will take place in the Truity Credit Union Basement. Truity is located at 501 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. Admission is $10.