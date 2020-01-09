Posted: Jan 09, 2020 9:19 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a wanted fugitive and they have obtained another warrant for his arrest with an additional bond of $175,000.

Lt. Johnathan Robertson said the original warrant for 39-year-old Edward Joseph Ellis Jr. had a $20,500 bond and was gathered because he failed to register as a sex offender, he was involved in an accident at a gas station that he fled in Copan, and because he was driving under suspension. Ellis Jr. was said to have ran into a gas meter in Copan.

The new warrant was gathered on Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 o’clock.

According to Lt. Robertson, the Washington County Sheriff's Office discovered after the wreck in Copan that Ellis Jr. was registered in Bartlesville, moved to Copan and failed to change addresses and/or register. He said Ellis Jr. was then arrested, bonded out and again failed to register.

Ellis Jr. was last known to be in the Nowata area. The changes in locations has raised a red flag for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and upon further investigation, Ellis. Jr. has been doing this for quite some time. Lt. Robertson said that Ellis Jr. first failed to register as a sex offender in 2007 in Rogers County.

With the help of the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office and the Nowata Police Department, Lt. Robertson said they have checked several residences that Ellis Jr. would frequent and reside at in the City of Nowata. He said that reports have shown that those who are close to Ellis Jr. are not cooperating and they could face charges for harboring Ellis Jr. or for obstructing justice.

If you see Ellis Jr. gather as much information as you can and call 911. Lt. Robertson said if you see Ellis Jr. in a vehicle get a tag number and the color of the automobile if you can. He said that you should not approach Ellis Jr. because he has a history of violence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ellis Jr. has previous convictions for sex crimes with children as well as assaults on individuals. He is also said to have a firearms conviction and has been entered in NCIC with full extradition from anywhere in the lower 48.

Additional tips should be called into Lt. Robertson at 918.332.4000. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 918.336.CLUE.

Sheriff Scott Owen and Lt. Robertson wanted to thank the community for their help and support so far. They said they hope to inform the public of Ellis Jr's arrest as soon as possible.