Posted: Jan 09, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Nowata, Osage and Washington counties were under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, which meant burning was not recommended.

While several fires occurred in Osage County, Kary Cox, the Director for Washington County Emergency Management, said no wildfires occurred in Washington County on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Cox warned that dry grasses, high winds, high temperatures and low humidity would be an issue under the Red Flag Warning.

Washington County Emergency Management warns people of these conditions around this time every year. Cox said they ask you to be very careful with outdoor burning. He said that you should never leave a fire unattended and that you should know what the conditions are like for burning. You should also feel capable and comfortable of keeping a fire under control during any condition before you burn.

While the Red Flag Warning was in effect for Wednesday, Cox said he would not recommend any burning this week. He said conditions are very volatile right now.