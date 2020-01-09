Posted: Jan 09, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 12:09 PM

Towards the end of the Bartlesville City Council meeting on Monday, Micah Siemers, the Director of Engineering for the City, gave a presentation on project information for potential General Obligation Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects.

Ward 2 Councilman Paul Stuart said they will have another workshop for the G.O. Bond and the Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects, which he says is not a tax increase. He said the potential development of a Pickleball Court is one of the potential projects on the list.

Some Bartlesville residents who love pickleball approached the City of Bartlesville and requested money to enclose some tennis courts to make a pickleball court. Councilman Stuart said they are looking for cheaper alternatives that might make a pickleball court a possibility.

In a Facebook post, Councilman Stuart said, "Pickleball is a paddleball sport (similar to racquet ball) that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard game."

About 100 pickleball players are said to reside in Bartlesville. Councilman Stuart said they were ask for $750,000 for a pickleball court, which he said is a little out there. However, he said it does not mean they are not looking into a cheaper route to bring this to the City.

Currently, pickleball players play at local gyms and churches.

Street repairs, technology and building maintenance, and the paving over of gravel parking lots at City-parks to make the ADA compliant are other potential projects that could come to Bartlesville. Councilman Stuart said a fire truck and police vehicles could be replaced as well

The next G.O. Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects Workshop will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21st at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

