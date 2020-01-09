Posted: Jan 09, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 2:49 PM

Tom Davis

Team are forming for the annaual Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kid's Sake in February.

Area Director Charlene Dew and BFKS Campaign Chair George Halkuades appeared on Community Connection this week to talk about the event scheduled for February 21, 27 or 28 at at Red Apple Bowling Lanes in Bartlesville and February 18 or 26 at the P66 Lanes.

WATCH THE FB LIVE ARVEST BANK COMMUNITY CONNECTION WEBISODE

Bowl for Kid's Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma's largest and most important annual fundraiser.

Campaign Chair George Halkuades encourages you to get a team captain and five others and then enter. The cost is $900 per team.

To enter, contact Charlene.Dew@BBBSOK.org or call 918-213-4524.

If you are interested or have questions about becoming a BIG or a BIG Couple, log on to https://bbbsok.org/volunteer/.

A LITTLE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Vision is All youth achieve their full potential.

Their programs aim to help every child reach their full potential.

National research has shown that positive relationships between Littles and their Bigs have a direct and measurable impact on children’s lives. By participating in our programs, Little Brothers and Sisters are: