Posted: Jan 09, 2020 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 3:02 PM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today spoke on the Senate floor in support of the Senate’s ongoing work to consider and finalize the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which updates and enhances the existing North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that was put in place more than two decades ago. Lankford serves on the Senate Finance Committee, which considered and passed with Lankford’s support the USMCA implementing bill earlier this week in a vote of 25-3. Lankford’s floor speech specifically highlights some of the ways the USMCA benefits Oklahomans.

Beginning in May 2018, Lankford joined a letter to US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer to urge him to consult with Congress to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) into what would become the USMCA. In July 2018 and June 2019, Lankford questioned USTR Lighthizer in Senate Finance Committee hearings to further consider the USMCA.