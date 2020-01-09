Posted: Jan 09, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County escaped from getting any wildfires Wednesday evening. The county still has a severe weather threat to look ahead to on Friday and a snow storm mixed with bitterly cold temperatures on Saturday. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said they are still unsure on what the forecast for Saturday will bring.

With the likelihood of rain on Friday, Roberts says that will likely freeze overnight, causing a coating of ice underneath any snow that may fall on Saturday. The high temperature projected for Saturday is 28 degrees. With that cold temperature and the possible snow, Roberts says it would be best for the general public to stay home if at all possible.

The best chance of any severe weather in the area could form Friday morning. As the day develops, it is expected to track south throughout the day. The Bartlesville Radio Weather Team will keep you up to date as the forecast continues to evolve.