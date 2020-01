Posted: Jan 09, 2020 4:36 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 4:36 PM

Tom Davis

Severe thunderstorms are likely on Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the primary severe weather threat, but a smaller potential for large hail and a few tornadoes will exist as well. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts of severe weather and ready plans to respond to impacts from severe thunderstorms.