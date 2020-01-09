Posted: Jan 09, 2020 4:52 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 4:52 PM

Tom Davis

A cold front is forecast to push into the region Friday and Friday night with much colder air filter into the region. This will allow for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to develop Friday night before a change over to snow Saturday.

With these forecast models now in play, the National Weather Service has decided to issue a Winter Storm Watch beginning late Friday through Saturday morning.

The affected counties in our area include Osage, Washington and Pawnee. Heavy mixed precipitation possible with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible.

Winds could complicate things with gusts as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. Areas of blowing snow from the gusty winds could also reduce visibility.

Monitor the latest forecasts from KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM for updates on this situation as well as BartlesvilleRadio.Com.