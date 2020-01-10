Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:42 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 3:42 AM

Tom Davis

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) along with 42 other Republican senators, cosponsored a resolution introduced today honoring members of the military and intelligence community who carried out the mission that killed Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force.

“The decisive and justified attack that killed long-time Iranian terrorist leader, Qasem Soleimani, was a well-executed action by our military to help prevent Soleimani from taking additional American lives,” said Lankford. “Our military is duty-bound to protect Americans and our nation, and they carried out the order to take down Soleimani without risk to civilians. This resolution honors our military and national security personnel who helped end Soleimani’s threat to us and our allies and disrupted his vast terror network in the region. Our nation remains grateful for the service and sacrifices of our military, diplomats, national security personnel, and their families on a daily basis. Many American families who have lost loved ones at the hands of Soleimani’s terror network are grateful that justice has finally been served.”

“Because of top-notch military planning and excellent intelligence, the United States was able to take down a monster who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and who left a trail of chaos, discord and devastation across the Middle East,” Inhofe said. “Without a doubt, this operation was a success: sending a clear message to Iran that its aggression cannot continue unchecked and bringing a designated terrorist to justice.

“Our brave men and women in uniform and the anonymous heroes of the intelligence community have relentlessly pursued evil-doers like Soleimani and terrorists across the region,” Inhofe continued. “Because of their efforts, the world is now a safer place. I am proud to join my colleagues to commend and honor their service and sacrifice.”