Posted: Jan 10, 2020 7:01 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 7:01 AM

Tom Davis

Here are the latest snow and ice amounts for Saturday. These amounts could change, but the main idea is that much of the area will get some ice or snow through Saturday afternoon. The highest snow amounts will likely be north and west of Interstate 44.

A Winter Storm Watch Remains In Effect Midnight Saturday to 12 noon Saturday

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations and up to one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds will likely. Winds will be gust 35 to 40 mph.