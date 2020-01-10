Posted: Jan 10, 2020 8:35 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 9:04 AM

A few days remain to get submissions in to the Bartlesville Public Library for the 2020 International Aviation Art Contest: “Flying Yesterday & Tomorrow.”

The BPL is participating in this art contest for youth ages 6 through 17. An application can be found at the library’s Youth Services desk.

Youth can apply through the library as opposed to a local school. When applying, in the blanks of the application for school information, write: "Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue, 74003, 918.338.4170, Laura Pryce, Ljpryce@cityofbartlesville.org.

Entries must be submitted to the library no later than Wednesday, Jan. 15th. The Bartlesville Public Library will send all applications in a bundle to the Aeronautics Commission by Friday, Jan. 17th. For the theme, rules, age categories and more here.