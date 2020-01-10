Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

A vehicle accidentally bumped into Montana Mike’s in Bartlesville on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Jim Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department said a woman was parking her car when she became startled and hit the gas. He said she hit the corner of the restaurant’s entry way. She is also said to have slightly collided with another parked vehicle.

There was a bystander that received minor superficial injuries. Sgt. Warring said they refused medical attention. Overall, Sgt. Warring said nothing major occurred in the incident at Montana Mike’s and everything carries on as usual.