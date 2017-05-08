Posted: Jan 10, 2020 11:10 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 11:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday.

The commissioners will consider donating the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds to the Pawhuska football team for the Huskie football recognition banquet on Jan. 22nd. The event will take place at 6:30 in the evening.

There will be discussion regarding access to the District Attorney’s Office in the courthouse.

The commissioners will also consider signing a contact allowing Heritage Hills Commercial Services to make repairs to the treasure’s roof. That will cost just over $27,000.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.