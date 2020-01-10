Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management hosted a two-day training this week in Bartlesville for new emergency managers in the region.

Kary Cox, the Director for WCEM, said that the New Emergency Manager Orientation or N.E.M.O. training is a course that the State of Oklahoma offers. He said it gives newer emergency managers a foundation of what their job entails.

This is a basic academy that is held for new emergency managers. Cox said they have not hosted the course in Bartlesville for quite some time.

People from as far as Chandler, Oklahoma came to the training in Bartlesville. Cox said emergency personnel from Lincoln, Ottawa and Washington counties were involved in the training. He said that the Osage Nation was in attendance as well.

Seeing jurisdictions coming together brought joy to Kary Cox. He said seeing folks from five different agencies working together and cooperating was quite the sight to see.

Those in the training received a certificate of completion on Wednesday. Cox said this training leads to a series of other courses. He said there are several programs that the state provides where emergency managers can further their education and increase their professionalism.