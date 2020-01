Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

With the potential of inclement weather over the weekend, precautions are being taken. Here are the weather related reschedulings and cancellations for now:

BPS Leadship Academy will now meet on Saturday, Jan. 25th. They were set to meet on Saturday, Jan. 11th.

For more on weather related changes, click here.