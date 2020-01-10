Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 2:17 PM

Max Gross

A seventeen-year-old from Ramona was charged with a felony count of rape in the second degree for an incident involving an 11-year-old female victim. Christopher Dodson was also charged with making a lewd or indecent proposal to a minor. The alleged incident occurred on September 11, 2019.

According to an affidavit, the incident involved sexual contact between Dodson and the victim in a church bathroom in rural Ocheleta. Church officials were aware of the incident and were interviewed by law enforcement. Dodson and the victim exchanges lewd snapchat messages both before and after the incident occurred. Police obtained records of these conversations.

The incident was first brought forward by the victim's parents on September 13. Dodson is being charged as a youthful offender. His bond was set at $50,000.