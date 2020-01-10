Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting in the Administration Building on Monday evening.

The board will recognize and honor teachers from each campus who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The school board will consider approving a number of fundraisers for the upcoming month, including an Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser for the baseball team and a fundraiser supporting the father and daughter dance.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report as to how things are going across campus and personnel matters will also be discussed.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.