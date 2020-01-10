Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Speed limit signs have officially been installed along Gap Road in Washington County.

In December, Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap requested a speed limit analysis on Gap Road from Guy Engineering. He said the engineering firm recommended that his crews install 25 to 40 mile per hour speed limit signs at certain locations of the roadway that connects East 2400 Road to State Highway 123 in Osage County.

Inclines, lines of sight, visibility and more. Commissioner Dunlap said he knew Guy Engineering would look at the roadway differently than the average driver - and himself - would look at it. He said he even understands if they overcompensated what can be deemed as a dangerous road because of its sharp turns and blind spots.

Commissioner Dunlap said he hired Guy Engineering because he did not feel as if he was qualified to determine what the speed limits should be. He said he trusts in the analysis from Guy Engineering, which is why the new speed limit signs are in place.

Gap Road is located four miles south of Bartlesville. According to Guy Engineering's data, the majority of the road met the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The report said there is an average traffic count of 970 vehicles per day.

The analysis cost Washington County $30. The sign installation itself is said to have cost just under $500.