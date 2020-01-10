Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

There is some potential for snow in the forecast this weekend, and Washington County has prepared itself for whatever may come.

Equipment has been maintained, sanders are in place, and everything is running properly. Washington County is ready in case they need to mobilize quickly.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said added that all three districts in Washington County have followed the proper preparations should they need to respond to wintry conditions. There is a possibility of 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. Gust could get as high as 35 miles per hour.

Saturday into Sunday is what worries Commissioner Antle the most. He said he think we will see more freezing overnight on Saturday which could make bridges, overpasses, intersections and roads difficult for travel.

If you are driving to church on Sunday morning, Commissioner Antle said you might be mindful of the conditions of the roads in Washington County. He said whatever snow we may receive this weekend will likely melt Sunday afternoon otherwise. Drive like a Sunday driver would drive on Sunday, but it would probably be best to stay indoors.

Ground temperatures should hold steady, despite the rapid temperature change that is to be expected. Temperature are forecasted to drop from the 60's into the teens over the weekend. Commissioner Antle said the steady ground temperatures will hold true, and the moisture we will see will not affect us much.

Weather in Oklahoma never ceases to amaze Commissioner Antle. He said we went from dangerous and dry fire conditions on Wednesday to severe and possibly tornado producing storms on Friday before getting to the potential of snow this weekend.