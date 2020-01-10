Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:02 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 4:02 PM

Max Gross

Treacherous weather has brought itself upon Northeast Oklahoma in several different forms as the weekend nears. On Friday at 1:22 p.m. a tornado warning was issued in Nowata County by the National Weather Service. Nowata County emergency manager Laurie Summer says there was threat but no damage was done.

Weather threats do remain over the course of the weekend. Summers is not ruling out the potential of more storm activity throughout Friday night. Also, the possibility of winter weather looms on Saturday as well. Summers has advice for residents with severe weather in the forecast.

Summers also advised Nowata County citizens to report any damage to the sheriff’s office or fire department if it occurs.