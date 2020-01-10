Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:14 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 4:52 PM

As the temperatures fell and the skies darkened after a hard rain Friday afternoon, grocery stores saw an uptick in business ahead of a predicted 3-5 inch snowfall.

The checkout lanes were mostly full at Food Pyramid/Homeland on SE Washington Blvd by late afternoon. The lanes at the two other Homeland stores were doing a brisk business.

Walmart was a bit of a different story with most aisles congested and the checkout lines moving slower due to the number of shoppers.

The good news is that the shoppers and workers alike were mostly calm and there didn't appear to be a lack of staple items, except for some of the bread aisles at a couple of the stores.

Milk and eggs were in ample supply as of 5:20pm.

As for the weather? There is a Winter Storm Advisory in effect midnight tonight through noon tomorrow with 3-5 inches of snow possible and gusty winds approaching 35 mph.

As for Sunday, some clouds and 48 degrees..