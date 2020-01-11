Posted: Jan 11, 2020 4:46 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is one of twenty-one Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for a $10,000 award and the title of the state’s top nonprofit, thanks to the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards, presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

Board President Andrea Nightingale said that “The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is honored to be selected as one of the top 21 non-profits in the state. This recognition is a result of a dedicated board, passionate staff and volunteers, and the generosity of many who support the Club. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to help build Great Futures for our young people.”

On April 24th, 2020, the twenty-one finalists will join supporters at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate and hear the announcement of winners at the 13th Annual ONE Awards. Finalists are divided into seven mission categories and receive $5,000, with category winners receiving $7,500. At the end of the evening, an overall winner receives $10,000 and the title of the top nonprofit in the state. In total, organizations receive $150,000 to recognize the impact of their charitable work throughout the state. As of 2019, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits has given $1.79 million dollars to more than 200 Oklahoma nonprofits thanks to the ONE Awards.

Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only twenty-one were named finalists.

Awards are presented in the following categories:

Arts and Humanities

Community

Education

Health Services

Self-Sufficiency

Youth Development

Open

The ONE Awards Selection Commission, a group of prestigious community leaders from across Oklahoma, determine the finalists. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes, Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Kim Henry, David Hogan, Courtney Knoblock, Will Merrick, Sarah Roberts, Meg Salyer, Wendi Schuur and Mary Kate Wilson.

Phil Lakin, Jr. said ONE Award recipients are selected for their excellence in all areas, from impact and service delivery to clients, to reputation, to internal management and efficiencies.

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information for the 2020 ONE Awards, please contact Gabrielle Butler at (405) 463-6886, ext. 213, or email at gbutler@okcnp.org.