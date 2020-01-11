Posted: Jan 11, 2020 4:51 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2020 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding the opening of section line road at 4030 Drive in District 2 will be considered in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

A First Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant report and request for payment will be presented by Melissa Lindgren with Washington Count Emergency Management next. Also In the meeting, an appointment of a Commissioner to the All Hazard, Whole Community Planning Group member’s list for the WCEM’s grant program will be weighed.

A facility rental agreement of the Bartlesville Community Center will be considered in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting as well. The pending agreement for the space is so that the first CED meeting can be held there on Thursday, Feb. 20th.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 13th at 9:30 a.m. on the Second Floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.