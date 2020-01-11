News
WInter Storm Warning : Snow and Ice Forecasts
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Osage, Washington OK and Pawnee Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to
okRoads.org.
Here are the latest snow and ice amounts for Saturday. These amounts could change, but the main idea is that much of the area will get some ice or snow through Saturday afternoon. The highest snow amounts will likely be north and west of Interstate 44.
