Garrett Giles

Site principals for Dewey Public Schools will provide information regarding the school system’s State Report Card in the next Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Later in the meeting, the Board will consider the transfer of FFA Football Concession funds to the district’s Athletics Account. And speaking of accounts, the Board will consider approving the addition of several new Activity Fund accounts as well.

Towards the end of the meeting, the Board could enter into an executive session to discuss the annual evaluation and contract of Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent.

The Dewey School Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 13th at 6:00 p.m. They will meet in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building located across the way from the Washington County Fairgrounds.