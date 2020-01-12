News
Tribes to Gov Stitt: Check's in the Mail
At the quarterly meeting of the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, officials with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw and Seminole nations reiterated their stance that Class III gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1.
According to Chief Hoskin, ”We’ve had that compact for 15 years—it’s been a win-win. The proposition right now—the only person I can tell that thinks it expired or expires, rather, at the end of the year is the Governor of Oklahoma.” He adds, “All of the tribal leaders are behind the idea that it is renewed.”
From Governor Stitt’s website:
Governor Kevin Stitt on December 19, 2019, issued to all tribes with a gaming compact the State’s offer to extend current tribal gaming compacts by eight months:
“The State of Oklahoma is offering an extension to all current gaming compacts between tribes and the State in order to allow us the necessary time to negotiate,” said Gov. Stitt in a letter to tribes. “An extension will also alleviate any questions or concerns that lenders, employees, entertainers, vendors, and patrons have concerning whether the Class III gaming activities at the casinos are legal as of January 1, 2020.”
A full copy of the letter can be found here.
That document extends the gaming compacts’ Jan. 1, 2020 date, referenced in Part 15B, to August 31, 2020. The extension makes no further amendments to Part 15B and includes clear language that allows both parties to maintain their legal positions, stating, “Whereas, the Tribe and the State desire to preserve their respective legal arguments regarding that disagreement.”
