Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2020 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s next Women in Business forum will feature Paula Marshall, the Chairman and CEO of The Bama Companies.

Bama is an innovator of whole-sale bakery products. In the Women in Business forum, Marshall will share her experience of 30-years as the CEO of one of the nation’s largest retailers among its customers.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15th at the Hillcrest Country Club located at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. Things will start at 11:30 a.m. and it will last until 1:00 p.m. It costs $25 per reservation. Call 918.336.8708 for more information.